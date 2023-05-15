Step back in time this May half term at the RAF Museum Midlands

Step back in time at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands this May half term for a nostalgic adventure through the 1940s!

Enjoy a nostalgic adventure through the 1940s at RAF Museum Midlands this half term. Photo: © RAF Museum

The Museum will be turning back the clock to a time when rationing, digging for victory and make do and mend were everyday occurrences. Homefront craft workshops, a classic war film series, trying on RAF uniforms of the era, and a vintage fair are just some of the experiences on offer throughout the school break that will entertain the whole family.

In the spirit of the Home Front, a wide range of craft workshops will have visitors of all ages brushing up on their needle work and crochet skills, learning how re-use fabric to create new accessories. Transform recycled household items into a new home decoration, create a mini ribbon wreath using strips of fabric, and have a go at making your own needle case.

Improve your machine sewing skills by making a handy tote bag, and follow the step-by-step guide to create a hand sewn owl to take home. The crafty fun isn’t just for the youngest family members, grown-ups can join in too! Visit rafmuseum.org/midlands for the workshop timings and recommended age for each activity.

Learn how to grow your own vegetables in the Dig for Victory zone where visitors can plant and take home their own pea, bean or carrot plant. Take part in a family friendly model making activity in the Airfix make and take area, where you can build and paint a Second World War aircraft. Roll up your sleeves in the Ready, Steady, Ration workshop, a fun interactive cooking experience where you will learn some top tips of cooking on a ration with some popular recipes from the 1940s. Dress up in the RAF uniform handing zone, don a wartime flying jacket and pilot’s helmet and strike a pose for a picture! (Charges apply for some activities)

Watch a movie inside the Museum hangar surrounded by aircraft in the Airfix classic war film season! Films including The Dam Busters, Battle of Britain and The Great Escape are just some of the classic movies being shown throughout the 1940s Week. Tickets for this unique movie experience are only £7.50 for adults and £5 for children.

Visitors will also be treated to traditional Morris dancing with a 1940s twist, curtesy of Shrewsbury Morris on Saturday 27 May, and Ironmen & Severn Guilders on Saturday 4 June. Enjoy these joyful performances on the greenery nestled amongst the aircraft.

The 1940s Week will culminate with a Vintage Fair on Friday 2 to Sunday 4 June, bringing together vintage retailers with an exciting programme of live music and entertainment. A display of vintage vehicles, and re-enactment groups in period settings will set the scene, transporting visitors back to days gone by.

Musical acts taking to the stage over the Vintage Fair weekend, include everything from traditional sea shanties, and a jazz orchestra, to classic 1940s harmonies. Village fete games will get the whole family participating in some old fashion fun! And if you have an eye for collectables, browse the vintage stalls where you will find a wide range of antique jewellery, glassware, bags, vintage clothing, crockery and homeware.

Admission to the RAF Museum, 1940s Week and Vintage Fair is free, charges apply for some of the activities. For more information on the event and to pre-book your arrival time online visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.