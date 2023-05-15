Complete refurbishment for Telford tenpin bowling centre

Telford’s Tenpin bowling centre in Southwater, ‘Tenpin’ has undergone a complete transformation and will reopen its doors this month.

Tenpin, the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment operator, is unveiling a new look and feel to its venue in Telford this month. The refurbishment includes a complete overhaul of the interior, as well as the introduction of two new high-tech, private karaoke rooms.

The new layout of the venue includes a combined bar and reception area, as well as 24 bowling lanes with dynamic LED lighting and comfortable booth seating. There are also two new karaoke rooms, which are equipped with the latest technology.

In addition to the bowling and karaoke, Tenpin has also updated its bar area with a new cocktail menu and large TVs that show all live games on Sky Sports and BT Sport. The games area has also been updated with the latest video games, and there is even a pool table for those who want to challenge each other.

Blown away by the changes

Neetu Johal, General Manager at Tenpin Telford, said: “We’re blown away by the changes made to the venue in Telford. We can’t wait for guests in Telford and the surrounding area to see the venue and to enjoy all the new activities available.



“Not only has the venue undergone a complete structural change, but our new and improved bowling lanes, reception and bar area, arcade space and new karaoke rooms will surely be a hit with friends and families alike.”

One of 49 locations, Tenpin Telford boasts a range of competitive socialising activities, suitable for groups of friends and families.



Tenpin can be located at St Quentins Gate, Telford, TF3 4EJ.