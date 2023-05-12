12.5 C
Shrewsbury Musical Theatre celebrates 100 years with Centenary Concert

Entertainment
Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company has announced its Centenary Concert, a celebration of 100 years of musical theatre in the town.

SMTC’s recent production of Sunshine On Leith at Theatre Severn
The concert will take place at the Theatre Severn on June 10th, 2023, and promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent and history.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness a momentous occasion in the history of Shrewsbury’s cultural landscape.

The Centenary Concert will feature a selection of songs from some of the most beloved musicals performed by Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company over the past century. From classic shows like My Fair Lady and Oklahoma to modern hits like Blood Brothers and Billy Elliot, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This unforgettable event will feature performances from the current cast of Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company, as well as guest appearances from former members throughout the show.

The Centenary Concert is not only a celebration of the past but a glimpse into the future of musical theatre in Shrewsbury. Proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting the continued growth and development of Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company (a non-profit Community Interest Company), ensuring that it remains a vibrant part of the town’s cultural heritage for another hundred years.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 100 years of musical theatre in Shrewsbury,” said June Edwards, SMTC’s Honorary Life President. “The Centenary Concert will be a fantastic tribute to everyone who has been a part of our community over the past century, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences old and new.”

Tickets for the Shrewsbury Musical Theatre’s Centenary Concert are now on sale and can be purchased through the Theatre Severn box office.

