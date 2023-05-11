Get Your Wigle On to stage Disney classic this May half term

Following on from the success of Chicago Jr and sell-out performances of Shrek Jr, Get Your Wigle On’s junior performers are getting ready to bring the fabulous Disney tale My Son Pinocchio Jr. to Theatre Severn’s main auditorium this May half term!

Join the Blue Fairy, Stromboli and a lively cast of characters as Geppetto journeys beyond the toyshop to discover the meaning of family. When the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish to bring his beloved puppet to life, the new father quickly learns that being a parent is full of challenges.

He struggles to make his son “the perfect boy,” only to lose him to a gang of Roustabouts. It is only when faced with the thought of never seeing Pinocchio again that Geppetto truly learns the joys of being a father and loving his child unconditionally.

Get Your Wigle On’s young members are working hard in rehearsals to bring this enchanting tale to life. With sensational characters and fantastical musical numbers, this dazzling show isn’t one to be missed.

The magical musical told from Geppetto’s perspective, includes songs such as classics I’ve Got No Strings and When You Wish Upon A Star, alongside a host of new songs by Oscar and Grammy Award-winner, Stephen Schwartz.

Performances of My Son Pinocchio will be staged in the main auditorium at the Theatre Severn on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th May 2023.

This family-friendly musical is approx 65 minutes in length making it perfect for younger audiences. Don’t miss this magical mix of heartwarming fairytale and action-packed adventure!

Tickets can be purchased through the theatre’s website.