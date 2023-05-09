Ludlow Piano Festival reveals lineup

The Ludlow Piano Festival has announced the line-up for its upcoming inaugural festival, featuring world-class pianists.

Alistair McGowan playing at St Laurence’s Church, Ludlow

The festival will take place from 24th – 28th May 2023 at three venues in the Shropshire town.

The festival’s opening concert shines a light on UK celebrities who play the piano, exploring the impact the instrument has had on their lives.

- Advertisement -

Taking place on Wednesday 24th May, it will feature approximately 11 celebrities who will be briefly interviewed by Rob (Judge) Rinder and then play their selections on the Steinway grand piano. The concert will take place at St. Laurence’s Church in Ludlow, a stunning venue known for its outstanding acoustics.

Throughout the rest of the festival, audiences will have the opportunity to hear an impressive roster of world-class pianists, including, James Lisney, Joanna McGregor, Viv McLean and Paul Roberts playing music by Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninov, Gershwin, Grieg, Ravel, Debussy, Mompou and several contemporary composers such as Fazil Say.

The festival will also include words and music events, masterclasses and discussions providing a unique opportunity for aspiring pianists to learn from some of the world’s most accomplished musicians.

Alongside piano enthusiasts, the festival organisers hope to attract and inspire those who have never heard or seen piano music.

They will also set up two pianos in the streets for anyone to play and hear and are also directing keen players to the three pub pianos in the town centre.

Alistair McGowan, founder of the Ludlow Piano Festival, said:

“This is like a five day ‘Desert Island Discs’ for me: my favourite music played by my favourite musicians! I can’t believe they’ve all said, yes!”

“All the pianists performing at our Festival have inspired or taught me during my own piano ‘journey’ over the last 8 years. This is a wonderful way to thank them and to share their brilliance with everyone in Ludlow.”