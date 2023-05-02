Peter James thriller comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Following on from five hit stage shows and the new acclaimed ITV series, GRACE, the work of best-selling author, Peter James, returns to Shrewsbury with a brand-new stage adaption of Wish You Were Dead, coming to Theatre Severn Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 May.

An all-star cast includes George Rainsford and Katie McGlynn

An all-star cast includes George Rainsford, who returns to the stage after eight years as Ethan Hardy in BBC One’s Casualty, Clive Mantle, much loved for many roles including Casualty, Game of Thrones and the iconic ‘puddle’ scene in Vicar of Dibley and award-winning actress Katie McGlynn, star of Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Strictly Come Dancing.

The stage play of Wish You Were Dead follows DSI Roy Grace and Cleo Morley as they take a much-needed holiday together. They are hoping for a few days away from their dark worlds of murder and the mortuary. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell, as the past comes back to haunt them.

Katie McGlynn said: “I can’t think of a better way to make my stage play debut than with this brilliant and thrilling Peter James masterpiece and am so excited to be performing alongside such an incredibly talented cast. I’m really looking forward to visiting theatres all over the country, witnessing the audience reaction to the many twists, turns and edge-of-your-seat moments in the show.”

The new adaptation of Wish You Were Dead follows five successful stage plays including Looking Good Dead, The House on Cold Hill, Not Dead Enough, Dead Simple and The Perfect Murder, all based on the best-selling novels by the UK’s number one crime author Peter James. This will be the sixth stage adaptation of James’ novels -making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

Tickets for Wish You Were Dead at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.

Ryan Kennedy chats with Katie McGlynn, star of Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Strictly Come Dancing who is appearing in Wish You Were Dead at Theatre Severn.

