Marvin Humes to DJ at Telford’s Ibiza Orchestra Experience

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience, which comes to Telford QEII Arena this September has announced its first headline DJ as Marvin Humes.

Marvin Humes has been announced as the first Headline DJ at The Ibiza Orchestra in Telford this September

Along with several support acts, The Ibiza Orchestra will perform on a large outdoor stage to create the perfect festival environment.



Talented Marvin is a singer, DJ, Television and Radio presenter and best known for being a part of the successful band “JLS”. He hosts “Ibiza lives on Capital” for Capital FM and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.



The festival which takes place on Friday 8 September 2023 in Telford includes vocalist Nikki Ambers, MC’s, DJ Pandar, and more support acts to be announced.

Extra Stage due to demand

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience has upgraded its show by adding an extra stage, due to demand. The main stage will host the Orchestra, Marvin Humes and support acts. The second stage will be home to their new disco dome!



Since 2021, the 26-piece Orchestra has performed all over the UK and Europe with 40+ events in the UK alone. Music lovers can expect a night of iconic tracks from artists such as; Massive Attack, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Energy 52, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton and many more.



Tom Cullen, Marketing Manager Ibiza Orchestra Experience, said: “We are excited to have Marvin Humes to be our Headline DJ at our show, he has a lot to offer and will be a great addition to the show. As well as the new announcement of the disco dome, to give you something else to look forward to”



The event is for over 18s and runs from 6pm to 11pm.

