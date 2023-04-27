11.3 C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Lin-Manuel Miranda Tony Award Winning Musical to premiere at Theatre Severn

By Shropshire Live

Following on from the blockbuster film of the same name in 2021 and 12 years after the show finished its run on Broadway, the smash hit musical ‘In The Heights’ is on its way to Shropshire for the first time.

Winner of 3 Tony Awards, this groundbreaking and highly acclaimed 21st-century musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda is an extraordinary blend of old and new which makes In The Heights a truly unique and fantastic show. Bursting with energy, the exuberant musical is an infectious celebration with a dynamic, toe-tapping score and spirited dance routines.

In the vibrant New York City neighbourhood of Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi and his friends dream, hope and work for a bright future. In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

This MTPC production is being directed by professional director Deborah Owen, who has been producing and directing shows across the county for over 20 years.

Deborah commented “I am so thrilled to be bringing this amazing contemporary musical to the Theatre Severn in June for its Shropshire Premiere. Through his works such as Hamilton and In the Heights, Lin-Manual Miranda has broken the mould when it comes to musical theatre and brought us all into a new golden age of musicals. Anyone who has listened to the soundtrack, watched the film or been lucky enough to see In the Heights live, will know it is a truly unique and intoxicating show.

“We have an exciting multi-generational cast taking on the roles of the close-knit group of Washington Heights residents and our aim is to portray this wonderful story in a fitting way for the Shropshire audience. From the Abuela (Grandma) with her memories of times gone by, to the fiery Vanessa who wants a new life, or even fun-loving Sonny, there is a character who will appeal to the whole audience. And all brought together with a fabulous score and energetic dance routines.”

In The Heights will be at The Theatre Severn on the 10th and 11th of June.

Tickets are available from the Theatre Severn box office.

