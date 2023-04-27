Jurassic Week on the Farm at Park Hall

Park Hall Countryside Experience is going prehistoric this half term with ‘Jurassic Week’ from 27th May until 4th June.

Enjoy a prehistoric half term at Park Hall

The goats, rabbits, ponies, sheep and guinea pigs are going to be joined by Dora the Dino, who will meet and greet visitors every day. There will also be walkabouts with the newly born baby dinos.

Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall, said, “All you budding palaeontologists and archaeologists, come and join us this half term for some Jurassic fun! You can take part in a fantastic fossil dig, and choose your favourite fossil to take home with you.

“As well our pig races you can also watch our hilarious daily dino race around the outdoor play areas!

“Over in the woodland, the dinosaurs have laid some precious eggs, so we’re asking mini explorers to seek out the golden egg, which will reveal a secret password to win a mini dino gift.

“We’ll also be running a dino footprints quiz in the explorers’ barn, with a chance of winning an annual membership.

“All the Dino activities are included in our general admission prices. We want to help entertain families over the break with a jam-packed day out that offers exceptional value for money. We really hope to see you down on the farm this half term.”

Tickets are available via the Park Hall Countryside Experience website.