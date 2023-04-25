Bumper weekend of fun for Derwen College Fete

Shropshire’s Derwen College has so much going on for this year’s annual fete that organisers have had to extend the event into an entire weekend to fit everything in.

The College will be holding its popular annual Duck Race

Featuring a dog show, duck race, stalls and games galore, as well as the long-established sponsored walk and fun run, this year’s popular Derwen Fete, at Derwen College, in Gobowen, near Oswestry, is set to be the biggest and best ever.

Organisers of Derwen Fete have spread the fun across two days to ensure that visitors can experience a whole weekend of local crafts, food, children’s inflatables, a brand new dog show, legendary duck race and sponsored walk and fun run from Saturday, 27 to Sunday, 28 May.

The Fete will feature local arts and crafts sellers and a variety of delicious food stalls.

On Saturday, the College will also be holding its popular annual Duck Race and much-loved Sponsored Walk and Fun Run. The 6km and 10km courses are the perfect laidback practice run for those gearing up for a big race, and for youngsters wanting to improve their cross country times. Registration costs £5, or is free for those who raise over £20 in sponsorship.

On Sunday, the college hosts its first ever Dog Show, which promises fun for all the family, especially the pet pooch. Run by dog trainer Karen Boyce, of Beastly Thoughts Professional Dog Service, the show has classes for every canine, including waggiest tail and best young dog handler.

All funds raised from the event will be used to support people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who work, study and live at Derwen.

On both days, there will also be a summer fete taking place at the campus. Entertainment will include bouncy inflatables, face painting, lots of games and activities. After a hugely successful 2021, the fete will once again include the mini market fair featuring 40 local arts, crafts and food stalls.

Derwen College will also be showcasing its own award-winning facilities. There will be delicious food served in The Walled Garden Café and individual gifts, summer plants and bargain vintage finds at the college’s Garden Centre & Gift Shop and charity shop, The Vintage Advantage.

The College is hoping to welcome back former visitors and supporters, and to attract first-time visitors to the College ‘Marketplace’ which has won many awards for its ethos of inclusion and innovation including a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for ‘Promoting Opportunity’.

Derwen College fundraiser Anna Evans said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to expand the Derwen Fete to become a two-day event.”

“We look forward to welcoming supporters, students and the whole community to our Derwen Fete Weekend. Over the two days we guarantee there’ll be something for everyone. Ultimately, we also hope to raise lots of money for Derwen College Charity.”

More information about this event is available via the Derwen College website at www.derwen.ac.uk or by calling Derwen College on 01691 661234.