Spring Fling just the thing at Weston Park

A fabulous two-day Spring Fling will bring a feast of bank holiday fun to historic Weston Park next month.

The Spring Fling will bring fun for all
The event – now in its third year – promises something for all the family at the stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border on both Sunday May 28 and Bank Holiday Monday, May 29. 

This year’s Spring Fling features a fantastic line-up of artisan food and craft stalls, live music, great street food and entertainment for the children from a traditional fun fair to a mini-zoo where they can get up close to the animals including meerkats.   

More than 50 traders have signed up, including vintage homewares, fashion, jewellery, paintings and ceramics.  

Among the popular local artisan food producers showing off their wares are Powell’s Pies, Mahorall Farm Cider, Monkhide Wines and Wrekin Spirit.  

And there’s plenty more to whet the appetite in the eclectic street food village where Murase’s Wood Fired Pizza will bring a taste of Naples to Weston, Halloumination will have something to offer for all cheese lovers, Mukaase Foods will offer up the magic of the Caribbean alongside gourmet fish and chips and much more. 

Festival favourites the Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will get everyone up and dancing and there is lots of fun to be had for children with Bryan Paterson’s Mini Zoo.  

Polly’s Parlour, Dippy Donuts and the Shakey Waffle will also all be on hand serving traditional treats for those with a sweet tooth.  

Jennifer Astbury, head of operations at Weston Park, said: “Our Spring Fling is like a village fete but Weston style! With great food, a fun fair and live entertainment throughout the day, we invite you to bring your low backed chairs and rugs and settle in for a great value day out.”  

The whole estate is open to explore including the Woodland Adventure Playground included in the discounted ticket price.  

Tickets for the Spring Fling  are just £6 per person when booked in advance online.  Standard admission applies on the day.  

For more information about Weston Park, visit www.weston-park.com.

