Oswestry Town Council to host free event to celebrate the King’s Coronation

Oswestry Town Council is inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a live screening of the King’s Coronation in Oswestry’s Cae Glas Park on the 6th of May.

The day promises to be a great way to enjoy a giant tea party and celebrate this historic occasion in Oswestry’s beautiful park in the centre of town.

In addition to a giant screen showing the ceremonial events, there will be children’s rides, magicians, circus performers, face-painting, Alpacas, stalls, street food and live music from Porth-y-waen brass band and local artist Kizzy-Mae. The event is free, however there will be a small charge for the children’s rides and donations to the event can be made to local children’s hospice, Hope House.

- Advertisement -

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

Their Majesties will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession.’ After the service, their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession.’ Their Majesties will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family.

At Buckingham Palace, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

Exact timings of the Coronation are yet to be released; however the Cae Glas Park celebrations will start at 10am and close at 8pm.

So why not grab a picnic blanket, head to Cae Glas Park, and enjoy this historic day and some traditional entertainment with family and friends, on Saturday the 6th of May.