Model masterpieces on show at RAF Museum Midlands

Discover the exciting world of model aircraft at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands’s Model Mania event on Sunday 30 April.

The Museum has partnered with the Large Model Association to showcase almost 100 large model aircraft. Photo: © RAF Museum

Explore the Museum hangars where you will find a collection of large models displayed under the wings of the real aircraft. Airfix model making activities are guaranteed to get the whole family gluing, building and painting together in this nostalgic hands-on hobby.

Advanced modellers who want to fine tune their skills can pick up tips from an expert in an exclusive workshop. Or browse the trade stalls where you can pick up all the model kits and equipment you could ever wish for and continue the modelling fun at home!

The Museum has partnered with the Large Model Association to showcase almost 100 large model aircraft, many alongside their full-size counterparts. Some of these ‘not so mini’ models have a wingspan of more than 20ft including a replica Vulcan. Displays include large-scale model versions of Spitfires, a Wellington, Lancaster, and a host of aircraft drawn from the history of aviation. From high-tech jets to First World War bi planes, all models have been created and engineered with precision to mirror the originals.

The modelling fun will continue in the ‘Airfix Make and Take’ area – where better to get into Airfix kits for the first time, than under the wings of iconic aircraft! This family friendly model making activity will offer children aged 8+ the opportunity to build and paint their own aircraft model to take home. You don’t have to be a skilled modeller to take part as helpers are there to lend a hand. Participation in the activity is £5.00 per Airfix kit.

An introduction to scale model weathering workshop is perfect for modellers who wanted to develop their skills further, by learning how to weather and age their models, giving them a used look. During this hands-on four-hour workshop attendees will learn the fundamentals of weathering techniques in a step-by-step guide, to produce authentic and realistic results. The workshop begins at 11.00am and will cover a variety of techniques from general wear and tear effects to creating and applying rust and realistic colouring. Tickets cost £40.00 per person and places are limited to 15 people.

If the Model Mania activities inspire you to take up modelling, or if you’re a pro on the lookout for a rare model edition, several model traders will be selling everything from kits and paints to magazines.

If you thought getting into modelling was fun, how about getting into a real cockpit! In addition to the Model Mania activities, the Museum will be opening the Hunter and Phantom cockpits giving visitors the opportunity to sit in the pilot seat. There’s no need to pre-book, but youngsters must be a minimum of one metre tall to sit inside the cockpit and be accompanied by an adult.

For further information on Model Mania and to pre-book your arrival time visit rafmuseum.org/midlands. Entry to the Museum and the large model aircraft display is free, charges apply for some activities.