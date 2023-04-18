Drivers gearing up for Classics at the College event for children’s hospice

13.6 C
Classic car enthusiasts in Shropshire will once again be revving their engines to support Hope House Children’s Hospices at the Classic at the College event this summer.

Members of the Shropshire MG Club at Ellesmere College
On June 3 drivers will meet at Hope House in Oswestry before driving a scenic route through the countryside before ending up at Ellesmere College where there will be a fun-packed afternoon of stalls, cake sales, entertainment and many fundraising activities, as well as the chance for people to view all the classic cars which will be on display at the grounds.

Organiser Julie Kirk, one of the teachers at Ellesmere College said: “This event is such a privilege to be a part of. There is always a wonderful atmosphere on the day, with everyone out to enjoy themselves and to raise much-needed funds. The day is a great family event, with lots for all ages to enjoy; come and join us on Ellesmere College Terraces between 12.30pm and 4pm and help support the incredible work of Hope House.”

David Sear from the Shropshire MG Club said: “This is always a wonderful day out which raises lots of money for a vital local charity.

“If you have a classic car and would like to join us on our special route through the Shropshire countryside from Hope House to Ellesmere College then please sign up while there are still places.”

Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser at Hope House Children’s Hospices said: “We are extremely grateful to both Ellesmere College and the Shropshire MG Club for once again holding this event to raise money to support seriously ill local children and their families.

“Without the support of our community and events like these, we would not be able to be here for those who need us the most.

“Thank you so much, we’re sure this is going to be another great day.”

If you would like to join the classic car rally and exhibit then you can secure your place at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/classics-at-the-college-2023-tickets-383476918787.

