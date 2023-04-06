Gardeners’ World’s Adam Frost to visit Theatre Severn this April

Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost is heading to Shrewsbury Theatre Severn this month with his ‘An Evening With Adam Frost’ tour.

Adam Frost

The tour culminates on Saturday 22nd April at Theatre Severn where the award winning British garden designer will give advice and tell amusing stories from a lifetime in the garden.

Best known for his successes at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Adam will explore his love for the great outdoors. His interest started from a very young age whilst helping his grandparents with their allotment and he became fascinated with watching plants and vegetables grow, and the wildlife it attracted.

- Advertisement -

From working with Geoff Hamilton at Barnsdale Gardens to going solo in 1996 for the rollercoaster ride of designing multiple award-winning show gardens there is nothing that he doesn’t know about gardening! Adam remains passionate about inspiring adults and children alike to start their own horticultural journeys. This show is enlightening and engaging, promising to leave you eager to head home and get your gardening gloves on.

Adam Frost is an award-winning British garden designer, TV presenter and motivational speaker. Aside from BBC’s Gardeners’ World (BBC Two), he also appears regularly on the BBC’s coverage of RHS Flower Show. He has also featured on The One Show and DIY SOS (BBC One) as well as The Alan Titchmarsh Show (ITV). In 2016 he won ‘Best New Talent’ at the RTS West Awards. Since 2007, Adam has amassed seven gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. He regularly lectures on a wide range of horticultural topics, both nationally and internationally and is a regular contributor to Gardeners’ World and other horticultural magazines.

His first book ‘Real Gardens’ was published in 2015 and his second ‘RHS How to Create your Garden: Ideas and Advice for Transforming your Outdoor Space’ is available now. In 2014 Adam set up The Homebase Garden Academy with the specific aim of helping Britain’s next generation of horticulture students to kick-start their careers, by teaching them about garden design and landscaping. As well as running his own garden design and landscape business he also sits on the Horticulture Trades Association; is an RHS Ambassador and runs The Adam Frost Garden School where he hosts masterclasses on design and other gardening courses. Adam and his wife Sulina live in Lincolnshire with their four children, one horse, two ponies, two dogs and an ancient cat.

Tickets are available from the Theatre Severn Box Office.