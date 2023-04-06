Family favourites set to return for this year’s Newport Show

A host of family favourites are set to return for this year’s Newport Show – with a range of entertainment for all ages throughout the day.

Team M.A.D – the mountain bike stunt demo team

The Show will take place on Saturday, July 8 this year, following its triumphant return in 2022 after two years’ absence during the covid pandemic.

Among guests at this year’s event, held as ever in Chetwynd Deer Park, will be welcome Peter Wright, star of the Channel 5 documentary The Yorkshire Vet and celebrity chef Glynn Purnell – known as the ‘Yummy Brummie’, who became a household name after twice winning TV’s Great British Menu,where he now serves as a mentor.

They will be joined by a host of family-friendly entertainment, with organisers working to add new attractions as well as bring back some old favourites.

From a group of African drummers appearing in the show’s education zone to the return of Wales’ renowned dog (and duck) handler Meirion Owen, and from the thrills and spills of the Team Mad mountain bike stunt demo team to the traditional dancing of the Staffordshire Morris Men, the show’s programme offers something for everyone.

Show Manager Sally Western said: “We’re always keen to listen to what our show attendees have to say, and we’ve been building our programme of family entertainment based on their feedback.

“As ever, we will have the traditional elements that you’d expect at an agricultural show rooted in its local communities like ours – the Show’s King and Queen, our Village Green activities, and the children from St Peter’s School in Edgmond dancing round the Maypole.

“Our education zone will be returning, with a new African drumming experience this year, and throughout the day there will be a host of live music from local acts including The Ronnies, David Busby, the S4TW Duo and Jake Nelson. Not only are these acts from our region, but they’ve proved themselves a hot with our visitors before – and we’re delighted to welcome them back!

“Finally, another returning favourite will be Team M.A.D – the mountain bike stunt demo team. As ever, their show will not only include the thrills and spills of their professional riders – but also a chance for our young visitors to get involved themselves, with a controlled riding session after each show.

“With some of Europe’s finest riders, this chance to learn from the professionals shouldn’t be missed – do come along and join us!”

This year’s Newport Show returns on Saturday, July 8 and Early Bird Tickets are on sale now at newportshow.co.uk.