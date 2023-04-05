Wallet friendly Easter holiday events at Fordhall Organic Farm

Fordhall Organic Farm near Market Drayton has plenty of wallet friendly activities on offer this Easter.

Families will be able to take advantage of access to the farm’s collection of pond dipping equipment

With the passing of the spring equinox, the landscape has officially woken up from the sleepy winter months. Longer days and warmer temperatures are bringing new life to the countryside, be it floral displays, lambs, birds or butterflies!

Fordhall Farm has certainly already seen their fair share of new arrivals bringing in the new season; having barrelled their way through lambing season, they are now seeing their new Longhorn/Aberdeen Angus cross calves making their way into the world.

And with the ground temperatures more bearable for wildflowers, little clumps of leaves are heralding the imminent arrival of their annual carpet of bluebells, which adorn the on-site woodland, welly walk and Mott and Bailey site.

As an organic farm, they are committed to working alongside biodiversity, with several wildlife areas, hibernaculums, an upcoming Silvopasture project, and a hefty bug hotel being just a few of the ways they are looking after British wildlife. With the rapid approach of the Easter holidays, they are inviting families to come and discover the wildlife for themselves – both aquatic and less so!

Habitat hunting (12th April, 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm, £5 per child, £3 per adult), river dipping (13th April 10am-12pm, £5 per child, £3 per adult), and a (completely free!) Wander Through Words compile the triple threat of experiences visitors can get involved with.

Families will be able to take advantage of access to the farm’s collection of pond dipping equipment, bug hunting paraphernalia, and ID guides for the full duration of their booked slots.

Fordhall Community Land Initiative Manager, Charlotte Hollins, said: “Spring is a wonderful time of year to visit the farm, everything is starting to look colourful again, with the wildflowers blooming again and bringing back the bees and butterflies. And of course, the noisy little spring lambs cannot go unnoticed!

“We know things can be a bit harsh on the wallet right now, which is why we wanted to hold some more affordable family events. These wonderful wildlife activities are occurring to get you out and about this April – and come with the added bonus of helping us monitor and record the biodiversity on site.

“Worry not, though, if the events sell out as they have in the past – we also have a lovely little free event happing the whole way through the Easter holidays. Our Three Ponds wildlife area will be filled with quotes and poems about the natural world and spring. We

hope you will all just take a moment to be absorbed in nature and hopefully be inspired by our carefully selected collection of words. There are also nature themed activities at each point, in case you have little ones popping along with you.”



Habitat Hunt and River Dipping must be pre-booked to attend. Contact the office on 01630 638 696 for more information. Don’t forget – the Farm Trails and play area remain free to access all year Sunday to Thursday and picnics are welcomed, so if the event dates don’t suit you can have your own totally free adventure in and around the farms meadows,

woodland and ponds!