Shrewsbury Prison is welcoming visitors for an extra special Easter Holiday, all in an EGG-traordinary way behind bars.

Easter fun at Shrewsbury Prison

The thrill of Spring begins with immersive Easter activities which are running from the 1st – 16th April. Over two weeks, all children and adults alike can experience an endless fun-filled Easter to remember when taking part in ‘The Great EGGscape’ at Shrewsbury Prison.

Visitors can choose from two EGG‘CELL’ent escape rooms, the perfect way to get together as a family and enjoy a day out with a difference. From battling the locks and defying darkness to testing your wit with our state-of-the-art prison escape rooms. Get fully immersed, where you get to do the time without committing the crime. An unforgettable Easter experience for all the family within the walls of Shrewsbury Prison.

The Great EGGscape is more than just an adrenaline-charged escape experience, all our escape rooms come with an unrivalled Self-Guided Tour of Shrewsbury Prison included, and of course, Easter wouldn’t be Easter without the mention of chocolate. Once participants have escaped ‘The Cell’ or ‘The Hole’ escape rooms, every member of the party can take part in our fun-filled activity challenges, solve clues to complete the task, win a little Easter surprise. Plus, you will get presented with an official, ‘I Have Completed The Great EGGscape at Shrewsbury Prison’ certificate.

As Shrewsbury Prison is World’s Most Interactive Prison and at 200 years old, it’s no surprise it’s also regarded as the Second Most Haunted Prison in the World. With a range of tours, activities, and events to take part in, there is something for all the family.

Head our way for a ‘Cracking’ Easter and experience The Great EGGscape!