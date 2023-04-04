Have a cracking Easter at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has a packed programme this Easter, which will shine a light on the wildlife and flowers that make their home around the site.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Photo: Historic England

Working in partnership with local social enterprise Lovelyland, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is hosting a range of activities including the Gold Bunny Trail, bug house building, seed ball making, creating a wildflower mural, seed planting and nature printing. Local storyteller, Jake Evans, will also be on site to entertain and inspire.

Activities are all free except for the Gold Bunny Trail which costs £1 per child. Activity sessions are aimed at children aged between six and twelve. There will also be an under- five’s area set up for little ones to play and explore soft toys between 3 and 5 April.

- Advertisement -

Activities take place in the Dye House; the Gold Bunny Trail starts and finishes at The Mill ticket desk.

As well as the free programme of arts and crafts activities, there is also the opportunity to visit new exhibition, The Mill, which will uncover the fascinating history of Shewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Tickets for adults are £7.50, with free entry for children during the Easter holidays.

Simon Cranmer, Head of Visitor Experience at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Lovelyland to celebrate nature at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings this Easter. The site is rich in habitats and is home to bats, swifts, butterflies and minibeasts.”

“We’re encouraging everyone to come and visit Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings this spring and find out for themselves how special it is. The exciting programme of events over the school holiday is a fantastic opportunity to have fun and learn more about the history and ecology of this amazing site.”

Easter holiday activity schedule

Saturday 1 April to Sunday 16 April (everyday) – 10am to 5pm

Outdoor self-guided Gold Bunny Trail

Pick up your trail sheet from The Mill ticket desk, complete the clues and then claim your chocolate bunny prize at the end. (£1 per child)

Monday 3 April to Sunday 16 April (everyday) – 11am to 2pm

Drop-in activities

Create a wildflower mural.

Tuesday 4 April – 11am to 1pm

Spring inspired activity sessions

Make blossom trees, craft spring lambs and build a bug house.



Tuesday 4 April – 12.30pm to 2pm

Spring Story-Telling with Jake Evans

Celebrate spring with professional storyteller, Jake Evans. Join Jake and get lost in an engaging and exciting set of nature-inspired stories, drawing from myths, legends and his own personal adventures. Requires pre-booking. Please email info@ShrewsburyFlaxmillMaltings.org.uk to book a place.

Wednesday 5th April – 11am to 2pm

Spring gardening with Lovelyland.

Take a closer look at what is happening in the garden in spring. Join us to learn about wriggly worms and grab some plant seeds to take home.

Find out more at: ShrewsburyFlaxmillMaltings.org.uk/whats-on