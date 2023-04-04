Cambrian Heritage Railways set to reopen for second season

Cambrian Heritage Railways (CHR) is gearing up to re-open for a second season as a top Shropshire heritage railway attraction.

CHR General Manager Andy Green operating the signals at Oswestry as services resume

The award winning railway will open for passenger services between Oswestry and Weston Wharf on April 7th 2023. Once again our heritage steam and diesel locomotives will run passenger services along the two-mile stretch of the former Cambrian and GWR route.

Throughout the Winter months, CHR volunteers have been hard at work relaying new sections of track through Oswestry railway station, bringing back memories of a time before the line closed to passengers in 1966. Three railway lines now pass the station building to make it easier for heritage trains to operate a timetable service.

Looking forward to the reopening, General Manager Andy Green said, ”We achieved a great deal in our first year of operation and this coming season we want to enhance the railway experience for passengers and increase the level of interest in our railway.

“During the Winter our volunteers have been hard at work developing our infrastructure. We have also taken the opportunity to improve our website to enable customers to see what we are all about and book with confidence. We are now looking forward to welcoming passengers back for a new running season.”

CHR will run every weekend and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays, from April until September. CHR is also encouraging those seeking a special family celebration or business day out to consider booking an entire train for the day.

For those who have always wanted to drive a Train, a series of Driver Experience days are also being offered.

Further information can be found at CambrianRailways.com.