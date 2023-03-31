Review: Sunshine on Leith opening night – SMTC

Emotions were running rife at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn last night as SMTC began its 100 year anniversary celebrations with this gritty, heartfelt, feel-good musical, set in Edinburgh and featuring music from world-renowned The Proclaimers.

Members of Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company performing Sunshine on Leith

The Scottish theme began even before I reached my seat as the haunting sound of a lone bagpiper, dressed in full regalia, greeted audience members on the way in.

This tale of friendship, family, love and heartache has been beautifully pulled together by Director, Rik Pover-Shaw and is superbly performed by a cast all perfect for their roles. The delivery of witty Scottish banter makes it all the more real and the Scottish accents make it clear the cast have gone the extra mile and taken on board guidance from Dialect Coach, Ronnie PoverShaw.

- Advertisement -

Scott Sutherland and Finn Wilson give a convincing portrayal of squaddies and best mates, Ally and Davy, who face choices about the future after serving on a military campaign, and their strong vocal performances of songs such as ‘I’m On My Way’ and ‘Let’s Get Married’ have the audience rocking in the aisles from the start.

The character of Davy’s sister and Ally’s girlfriend, Liz, is portrayed by Becky Baddeley with humour and affection and her solo performances in such songs as ‘What Do You Do?’ and ‘Letter From America’ showcase another terrific voice.

No-nonsense nurse, Yvonne, ably performed and sung by Jessica Knowles, shows her struggles to find her place living far from her English hometown.

We meet Dad of the family, Rab, an ‘old-school-minded’ character played by Andrew Wright with wit and charm, and his heartfelt performance of ‘Oh Jean’ made me feel I was a guest at a real party, witnessing the true-to-life antics and facial expressions of embarrassed family members. When Rab’s past comes back to haunt him we meet young Eilidh, played sensitively by Jess Hirst.

Matriarch, Jean, is played by the very talented Jilli Gray. I really felt her hurt and anger on discovering Rab’s infidelity, then her fear of losing him as she sat by his hospital bedside and belted out the poignant lyrics of the song ‘Sunshine On Leith’.

The members of the multi-talented ensemble switch seamlessly between characters and I lost count of how many quick changes must have been going on in the wings. There are some equally amazing voices there, too. I imagine it must have been difficult to select principles at audition stage!

The urban, scaffold set with projected backdrops of Edinburgh, pub scenes, hospital waiting rooms, etc. were cleverly done and the very tight live orchestra, led by Musical Director, Brandon Corfield, is the perfect complement to this lively, foot-stomping production.

It was a lovely surprise to see the piper, Keith Wellings, reappear on-stage to add some additional authenticity to the production, alongside Shona Wright, who treats the audience to some trusty Scottish dancing!

Throughout every song there are notable harmonies, culminating in a momentous, whole-company, foot-stomping finale with ‘500 Miles’. Inevitably, this had the opening night audience clapping and singing along.

Written by Stephen Greenhorn, this vibrant, tear-jerker story of love, life-choices and heartbreak has great music, is honest, is balanced with humour and feels real. If you’re lucky enough to grab one of the few remaining tickets for Friday or Saturday you will not be disappointed.

Reviewed by Nick Gawthrop

Tickets are available from the Theatre Severn Box Office.