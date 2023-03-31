11 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 31, 2023
More artists revealed for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released its latest wave of artists for 2023 with a DJ set from The Dhol Foundation and debut visits from Scottish indie folk band Elephant Sessions and California based roots band Dustbowl Revival among the new additions.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: Drone Rangers
Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: Drone Rangers

Also just revealed are the Gigspanner Big Band, Show of Hands frontman Steve Knightley with a solo set, Baskery, global folk collective Mishra, Good Habits, True Foxes, The Honeybees, Rapsquillion and Howay The Lasses.

They join Billy Bragg, Oysterband, Breabach, Jiggy, Spiers & Boden, Talisk, Daphne’s Flight, kora master N’Faly Kouyaté from Afro Celt Sound System, Maddy Prior & Forgotten Lands, Leveret, N’famady Kouyaté, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, The Salts and Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band on the line up of the festival that takes place from Friday August 25th to Monday August 28th with more headliners to be announced.

Dance bands includes Lasair, Leveret performing a special 10th anniversary ceilidh, Melrose Ceilidh Band, Old Spot, Oscina, Peeping Tom, Topette!! and Whapweasel.

Director of the award-winning festival, Sandra Surtees, said: “As we move into Spring, we’re already starting to get excited about what this year’s festival holds. As ever, our line up will bring a wide variety of music from folk and roots to world music to Shrewsbury and the chance to our festivalgoers to discover new artists and enjoy old favourites.

“But the festival’s about much more than just the music though. The festival is renowned for its friendly vibe and it’s just such a brilliant way to spend a weekend or day with family and friends, enjoying great music and dance, good food and the chance to kick back and relax in a beautiful riverside setting.”

The festival has four live music stages including open air and covered marquees, a dance tent for ceilidhs and dance shows and workshops, dedicated festivals for children and young people including music, dance, crafts and circus skills, workshops from yoga to crafting, singarounds and music sessions.

There is also on-site camping and glamping, a food village and festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.

Day and weekend tickets are on sale at www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk.

