Get Your Wigle On to bring CHICAGO Teen Edition to Theatre Severn

Theatre’s favourite criminals Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly are coming to Shrewsbury’s, Theatre Severn this Easter holiday.

After sell out runs in 2022 of Matilda and Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat, the teen cast of Get Your Wigle On are tackling the murder-tactic musical: CHICAGO Teen Edition!

A tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz! In roaring twenties Chicago, chorus girl Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap…until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream”: fame, fortune, and acquittal.

With music by John Kander and a score packed with fantastic musical numbers including; All That Jazz, Both Reached For The Gun, Razzle Dazzle and Cell Block Tango – this is not a production to be missed!

GYWO’s Musical Theatre Tutor and Arts Coordinator Jodie Welch said “After the success of Frozen Junior in December, I’m so excited for audiences to see this production of Chicago. The company dances look incredible and we have some truly talented young performers who will be singing their hearts out. The cast are working incredibly hard and it really shows in the results.”

Four performances of Chicago will take to the Walker Theatre stage from 10th-12th April 2023. Tickets are available from https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/chicago-teen-edition/

Get your tickets to this razzle-dazzle spectacle!