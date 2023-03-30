Camp Bestival Shropshire reveals day-by-day line-ups

Camp Bestival Shropshire is returning to Weston Park this August for its second year and has announced the day-by-day line-ups, as well as the highly anticipated day tickets for the four-day weekender.

Camp Bestival Shropshire will offer plenty of family fun

New this year and on sale from 10am on Thursday 30 March, there will be a handful of limited early bird day tickets for eager festivalgoers and with over 100 free activities included in the ticket price, the festival makes for a perfect staycation holiday for all the family!

Speaking on Camp Bestival Shropshire’s day split announcement, Camp Bestival curator’s Josie & Rob da Bank said: “Roll up roll up! Due to popular demand, we are ready to rock and roll with our Day Tickets for both Camp Bestivals. We create the festivals with love for a 4-day experience with camping but know that for various reasons some of you just want to come for the day. We have some epic day splits for your delectation and can’t wait to see you all in the fields”.

- Advertisement -

The party starts on Friday 18 August with pop-royalty Rudimental, alongside disco diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor and playlist dominators Confidence Man as headliners. Junior Andre will make his Camp Bestival debut alongside Manchester legends Bez & Rowetta, The Bootleg Beatles and Dub Pistols who will deliver a DJ set for the whole family to remember. Man Vs. Baby, Badly Drawn Boy and Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain will also descend onto the fields on the Friday.

Moving into Saturday, synth-pop’s first international superstars The Human League will lead the headlining trinity opened by DJ legends Groove Armada and BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox. 90s pop icons Melanie C and Dick and Dom as well as the children’s idols Mr Tumble and Mister Maker will keep the beats popping on Saturday. Sara Cox will lead and judge this year’s family fancy dress competition on the second day of the Shropshire jamboree.

Headlining the final day of Camp Bestival Shropshire is the iconic Scottish rock band Primal Scream, Space-Man Sam Ryder and singer-songwriter Ella Henderson. East 17 will deliver a truly sensational Christmas themed set in August, mixed with everyone’s favourite motivator, Mr Motivator, Hot Dub Time Machine, Napalm Death and legendary party series Bongo’s Bingo. As if this wasn’t enough Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana, Goldie Lookin Chain and many more will also make an appearance. Son et Lumiere Fireworks Spectacular will also deliver an unforgettable Camp Bestival Shropshire firework finale to the backdrop of Weston Park.

Camp Bestival Shropshire will host a wonderland of expansive green spaces, luxuriant lawns, verdant parkland, and enchanting woodlands providing a weekend of fun for everyone. With food stalls and cuisines galore, you can forget lukewarm porridge out of a pan, and what’s more, the sheer volume of activities on offer means children (and parents!) will be guaranteed a good night’s sleep no matter what.

A festival for every family, this year marks 15 years of Camp Bestival entertaining festival-goers with genre spanning line-ups combined with all-new Roller Disco, Paddleboarding, Wild Swimming, Raft-building, Kayaking, SUP Yoga, Spinney Hollow Craft Village, Cirque Bijou’s circus shows, Lantern Making, The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle, Drag Storytime, Skate School, Extreme Bikes, Textile & Fashion World, African Drumming, Ice Baths, Silent Discos and so many more unforgettable family experiences…

Camp Bestival Shropshire takes place at Weston Park, 17-20 August 2023.

For more info and tickets visit shropshire.campbestival.net.