Family fun this weekend at Telford Bike Hub

Telford Bike Hub the Town Park’s popular bike hire centre reopens this Saturday in time for the Easter school holidays.

Located besides the Visitor Centre in Telford Town Park, Telford Bike Hub is promising another of its famous Big Biking Weekends to kick off its cycling season in style.

Families visiting Telford Bike Hub this weekend (10am to 5pm, Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd April) can enjoy a whole host of free activities, including balance-bike and tandem try outs, bike ‘health checks’ by trained mechanics, free walking and cycling maps and the Town Park’s fabulous free Easter Bunny Trail!

For the first time the team are also offering free ‘fix it’ sessions for kids on both days from 10:30am-11:30am. During the hour, the children will learn basic bike maintenance skills to help them learn how to look after their own bikes. There is no need to book these sessions, families can just come along, however spaces will be limited so will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For those looking to hire bikes, the Bike Hub is offering ‘Kids for £1’ for 1-hour bike hire and adult hire from just £5 (including helmet) during the Easter holidays. Trailers and tag-along bikes are also available for younger children.

Always popular with parents, the Bike Hub’s Learn2Ride sessions are also back, offering children the opportunity to master those pedals! Many sessions are already full, but several still have places available, which can be booked online via Travel Telford’s Facebook page.

Nick Feavyour, Telford Bike Hub Manager, said:

“We’d love to see as many local people as possible for our big Telford Bike Hub reopening this weekend.

“Whether you’re a young family looking for some fun free activities, or someone who just fancies a beautiful bike ride around our wonderful Town Park and Nature Reserve, just head over and see us at Telford Bike Hub, next door to the Visitor Centre in the Town Park.

“We’re open from 10am to 5pm daily throughout the holidays, so pop in to see what’s going on or grab some wheels and head off on an adventure!”