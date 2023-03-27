Football club charity offers free holiday fun and food

Children across Oswestry and north Shropshire have the chance to sign up for a holiday bonanza of free activities in the Easter break organised by the charity linked to Oswestry’s TNS football club.

Children at Whittington take part in the varied activities at a previous session organised by The New Saints Foundation

The New Saints Foundation has joined forces with partners across the area to run a series of multi activity events for children of all abilities as part of the Shropshire Holiday Activities and Food programme.

The free four-hour sessions run from either 9.30am to 1.30pm or 1pm to 5pm and will include fun activities, sports and games open to children of all abilities aged from five to 12 years. Children at the sessions will also receive a free lunch.

The events are supervised by fully qualified sports activity coaches and youth workers who regularly work with The New Saints Foundation.

Gill Jones of The New Saints Foundation, said that the charity was involved in a wide range of projects all aimed at promoting social inclusion and equality through sustainable sports and game activities.

“Children at these sessions don’t have to be football or even sports fanatics. Our activity programme has something to appeal to all abilities and tastes within the Year 1 to Year 7 age range.

She explained that funding for the Shropshire Holiday Activities and Food programme was provided for children and young people who were eligible for free school meals.

“But thanks to support from other local funders we are able to open up this free provision to all children and young people. We would encourage everyone to book a place but particularly those whose children are eligible for free school meals so that they don’t miss out,” she said.

The sessions take place at Woodside Primary School, Oswestry from April 3 to 6 from 9.30pm to 1.30pm and at Ellesmere Primary School and The Meadows Primary School in Oswestry from April 11 to 14 from 9.30am to 1.30pm,The sessions at Morda and Sweeney Village Hall will be held on April 11 and April 13 from 1pm to 5pm.

There will also be a one day sessions at Gobowen Playing Fields from 1pm to 5pm on April 3, and at Weston Rhyn Institute from 1pm to 5pm on April 4. Further sessions take place at St Martins School on April 5 from 9.30am to 1.30pm and at Whittington Senior Citizens Halls on April 6 from 1pm to 5pm.

Gill said that limited places were available and registration was essential. Further information and registration details are available by visiting the website at www.tnsfc.co.uk/foundation/holiday-activities.