Shropshire
Monday, March 27, 2023
Bee-adventurous at Attingham this Easter

Head to Attingham Park for an Easter adventure trail from 25 March – 16 April.

Visitor Experience Officer Victoria Bounds putting the finishing touches to the bee display in the Stables Courtyard at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust
Discover a self-led family-friendly trail and find nature-inspired activities for all the family. Stop off at 10 trail points around the Mile Walk each with a bee theme including a honeycomb bee maze, bee and spoon races and spring poetry board. 

Visitors can collect a trail pack from Visitor Reception on arrival. The trail pack costs £3 and includes a trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and a chocolate egg to be collected at the end (one prize per trail pack).

Alongside this, there will be a bee-adventurous Hive Mind trail where families with older children can work out the clues to a bee language. The Hive Mind trail can also be collected at Visitor Reception.

Rebekah Taylor, Senior Programming and Partnerships Officer, said:

“This spring, why not come on an Easter adventure at Attingham? Families can bee-adventurous and try out some fun activities whilst interacting with nature in Attingham’s parkland, as it bursts into spring.”

In the Mansion, the ground floor and basement showrooms will be open to explore and younger visitors can look out for hidden paint brushes and see how many they can count.

Trail times are from 9am to 5pm with last trails sold at 4pm.

For more information visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or call 01743 708170.

National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members (including those taking part in the activities above). Additional charges may apply for some events as listed above.

