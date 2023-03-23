Giant eggs form new Shrewsbury Easter Trail

People are being encouraged to look out for a clutch of giant eggs around Shrewsbury town centre as part of a treasure trail to celebrate Easter.

The Easter egg trail will see a dozen eggs popping up in a variety of locations

The Easter egg trail is being put together by Shrewsbury BID and will see a dozen eggs popping up in a variety of locations which children can tick off on a map and complete an Easter riddle to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Five winners will be chosen from the completed trail maps, with each winner receiving a £100 voucher for a Shrewsbury business of their choice.

The eggs are one-and-a-half metres tall and brightly coloured, designed to provide an attraction in their own right as well forming the trail.

Emma Molyneux, project coordinator at Shrewsbury BID, said she hoped the eggs would make people stop and look.

“They look really effective and certainly stand out,” she said. “We have commissioned Shrewsbury-based artist Emma Williams, whose portfolio includes the window displays at Tanners, to paint the eggs and we think they look great.

“The aim is for them to be used again and for the Shrewsbury Easter Trail to become an annual tradition for the town.

“Trail maps will be available at the tourist information centre in Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, along with various shops in the town, and people can also download them from the Original Shrewsbury website.”

Danielle Ditella, of The Loopy Shrew, said: “Town trails are a great way to encourage people to explore the centre of Shrewsbury and these eggs look absolutely fantastic.

“We are delighted to be able to hand out trail maps to customers and I’m sure lots of people, especially families with young children, will enjoy spotting the whole dozen over the Easter holidays.”

The eggs can be found at The Darwin Centre, St Alkmund’s Place, Shoplatch, Wyle Cop, St Julian’s Friars, Mardol, The Parade Shops, Victoria Quay, The Square, Shrewsbury Library, Shrewsbury Train Station and Abbey Foregate.

The Easter Trail postcard and map can be collected from many Shrewsbury town centre businesses or downloaded at www.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/events/easter-trail.