Get ready for an egg-cellent Easter on the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway is preparing for a ‘cracking’ Easter for visitors of all ages, as it reopens the full line between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster in time for the school holidays.

Over the Easter holiday weekend, between April 6th and 10th, the railway will be challenging youngsters to take part in an Easter quiz, cracking clues, solving puzzles and spotting items as they travel along the line. Free trail sheets will be available from the booking office with every ticket, and every one that completes the trail will receive a sweet treat prize!

Alongside the Easter trail, passengers will be asked to keep their eyes peeled as they travel the full length of the line hunting for items, history, people and more, with a bumper eye-spy booklet to accompany them on their journey.

At the midpoint of the line next to Highley station, The Engine House Visitor Centre will open for passengers young and old to get up close to the SVR’s fleet of out-of-service locomotives, including blue engine ‘Gordon’.

Visitors can experience what life is like on the footplate, discover how a steam engine operates and the hidden past of Britain’s railways.

“With spring flowers in full bloom alongside the line and at our beautifully tended heritage stations, the Railway will be looking its seasonal best,” said managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster. “It’s the perfect backdrop for spending some quality time with family and friends during the Easter holiday, and there’s plenty to keep young minds and eyes occupied throughout the day. And with a voucher for a free return visit for Freedom-of-the-Line ticketholders, the SVR is also offering great value in these cash-strapped times.”

Steam engines and heritage diesels will be operating regular services across the full length of the line, and visitors might catch the famous former ‘purple loco’ freshly repainted in stunning black livery and renumber as 21C127.

All refreshment rooms will be open including the balcony at The Engine House with its superb views across the Valley, ensuring the only things that rumble are steam locomotives, not hungry tummies!

More information, timetables and a list of activities can be found at svr.co.uk.