Head to Stokesay Castle for a family adventure this Easter holiday

This spring enjoy some Easter fun for the whole the family at Stokesay Castle.

Enjoy some cracking fun at Stokesay Castle this Easter. Photo: English Heritage

Explore the secrets of this historic site and learn about its fascinating past in a cracking adventure quest, filled with Easter fun and games and of course, a chocolate reward at the end!

Families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of the castle, as they find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate!

The Easter Adventure Quest is on every day of the school holidays and with eggs, chocolate and fun, it’s the perfect way to get out and about in history this Easter.

Becky Eade, Head of Historic Properties at English Heritage’s Stoksay Castle said:

“This Easter Holiday visitors to Stokesay Castle can welcome Spring in with some outdoor fun with the whole family. Follow the quest to discover the site’s secrets – all while on a challenge to win a chocolate reward!”

Easter Adventure Quest runs from Sat 1 April – Sun 16 April at Stokesay Castle and tickets can be booked online at https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter/

The quest costs just £2, which you can pay when you arrive at the site. This is in addition to the normal ticket price.