11.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Now Playing:

Head to Stokesay Castle for a family adventure this Easter holiday

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

This spring enjoy some Easter fun for the whole the family at Stokesay Castle.

Enjoy some cracking fun at Stokesay Castle this Easter. Photo: English Heritage
Enjoy some cracking fun at Stokesay Castle this Easter. Photo: English Heritage

Explore the secrets of this historic site and learn about its fascinating past in a cracking adventure quest, filled with Easter fun and games and of course, a chocolate reward at the end!

Families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of the castle, as they find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate!

- Advertisement -

The Easter Adventure Quest is on every day of the school holidays and with eggs, chocolate and fun, it’s the perfect way to get out and about in history this Easter.

Becky Eade, Head of Historic Properties at English Heritage’s Stoksay Castle said:

“This Easter Holiday visitors to Stokesay Castle can welcome Spring in with some outdoor fun with the whole family. Follow the quest to discover the site’s secrets – all while on a challenge to win a chocolate reward!”

Easter Adventure Quest runs from Sat 1 April – Sun 16 April at Stokesay Castle and tickets can be booked online at https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter/

The quest costs just £2, which you can pay when you arrive at the site. This is in addition to the normal ticket price.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP