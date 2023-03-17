10.9 C
Easter trail planned for Wellington

By Shropshire Live

Wellington businesses are joining forces to organise a fun event for youngsters this Easter.

Adrienne Taylor of The Daberhashery
The ‘Great Wellington Easter Hunt’ is being held from April 4-8 and aims to get local children out and about in the town.

“A total of 18 retailers will be placing special Easter bunnies in their windows during that week,” explained Sally Themans of Love Wellington, which is organising the initiative, with sponsorship from Wellington Town Council.

“Children have to pick up a trail map from The Wellington Orbit, find the bunnies in various shops and stalls around town and collect their names.

“They then return to The Orbit to receive an Easter treat, provided by Sweets Galore of Wellington Market.”

Adrienne Taylor of The Daberhashery said: “We’re delighted to be involved again in such a positive event for Wellington’s children, which is a fun way to bring more people into the town and hopefully discover some new shops to use.

“And of course none of this would be possible without our team of knitters who made the bunnies – the fabulous creative community of Wellington!” 

