Easter adventures in Shropshire with the National Trust

By Shropshire Live

Bring the whole family together this Easter and treat your loved ones to a spring adventure with the National Trust.

There are plenty of adventures to be had with the National Trust this Easter. Photo: National Trust Images / James Dobson
From getting active in the great outdoors, to spotting the signs of spring, and experiencing nature bursting into life at the places the National Trust cares for; there are over 190 Easter trails to choose from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland – including three in Shropshire.

Every single National Trust Easter trail is different and celebrates nature, history and beauty. Follow winding garden paths or woodland trails to complete an activity sheet before claiming your prize.

Each National Trust Easter trail ends with a chocolate egg, or vegan and free from egg, made here in the UK using cocoa that’s responsibly sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

National Trust Easter egg trails cost £3 per child, plus normal National Trust admission/free entry for National Trust members  

Attingham Park

Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family. The trail takes place between 25 March to 16 April, from 8am to 5pm, with last trails sold at 4pm, so come along and explore the beautiful grounds of Attingham Park.

The price of the trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil, bunny ears and a chocolate egg at the end. Booking is not required for the trail.

If you would like a quieter trail its recommended to visit on a weekday or before 10.30am or after 3pm. On weekends between 11am and 2.30pm the trail can get very busy.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park

Benthall Hall

Set off on your own Easter adventure in the garden at Benthall Hall. Discover what’s new in nature at this time of year. Spring flowers are blooming and wildlife is waking up for the new season. Complete the activities and earn your chocolate reward.

It’s £3 to take part. Please book your car park space during the Easter bank holiday weekend. Normal admission charges apply.

Benthall Hall, near Broseley: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/benthall-hall

Dudmaston

Discover what’s new in nature this Easter at Dudmaston. Easter trails are available at Dudmaston Hall from Sunday 2 – Sunday 16 April (excluding Fridays and Saturdays); and in Comer Woods from 7 – 10 April.

Trails are £3 each and include a prize. Normal admission charges apply to enter Dudmaston Hall. Car parking in Comer Woods is free for National Trust members or £5 all day.

Dudmaston, near Bridgnorth: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dudmaston

To discover other National Trust Easter trails, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/easter

