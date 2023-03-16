9.9 C
Shrewsbury Django Fest to host preview concert

Shrewsbury Django Fest has become an exciting annual feature on Shropshire’s music scene especially for lovers of jazz, classical, world music and of course gypsy jazz.

The main weekend festival is set for 13th – 15th October 2023 but organisers have announced this year’s “festival preview concert”; The Robin Nolan Trio – “For The Love Of George Project” taking place on 15th April in Shrewsbury.

Nolan, who spent some of his childhood in Much Wenlock, has a new album being released in early 2023 by The Harrison family label ‘Dark Horse Records’, set up by George Harrison in 1974 as the Beatles started winding down Apple records.

George was a fan and friend of Robin Nolan, one of the world’s leading authorities on Gypsy
Jazz Guitar. Harrison even named him as one of his favourite guitarists.

The album was recorded using three of George’s famous Beatles guitars including the Gibson J160E which has the distinction of being the only guitar used on every Beatles album, the Spanish Ramirez as famously heard on ‘And I Love Her’ and the 12 String Rickenbacker 360/12 used by George on the bulk of the ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ album. This is the first time these guitars have been recorded since the 70’s, an exciting prospect for all Beatles fans as well as lovers of the music of George Harrison and acoustic guitar.

The trio also features Shrewsbury guitarist Chris Quinn and leading Dutch bassist Arnoud
Vandenberg.

The concert takes place at the Blackburn Theatre in the grounds of Prestfelde School, London Road Shrewsbury. For tickets and full info please visit shrewsburydjangofest.co.uk.

