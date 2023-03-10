Popular podcaster and writer joins Shrewsbury Flower Show line-up

Popular gardening writer and podcaster Adam Kirtland will be bringing his ‘View From The Potting Bench’ to this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Adam Kirtland, who will be bringing his ‘View From The Potting Bench’ to this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show

Adam, who says he can’t get enough of all things green, describes himself as someone who ‘eats, sleeps and breathes plants’.

“This is a passion beyond anything you could imagine, and I am absolutely thrilled to be at the Shrewsbury Flower Show this year,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“I love any opportunity to talk about and look at plants, so I hope people will come and join me so I can show them a few garden projects that they can create themselves, with just some simple tools that they’ve probably already got at home!’

Adam, from Birmingham, turned his passion for gardening into something more, just over four years ago, and his popular podcast is now available on platforms such as Apple, Google and Spotify.

It began at the start of the Covid pandemic when he decided to create an Instagram account to talk all things gardening.

He said: “Little did I know that doing that would unlock a world of gardening that I hadn’t even thought about – I haven’t looked back since.”

In addition to his podcast, Adam writes for several top gardening magazines, as well as delivering talks, events and workshops, and is currently working on his first book too.

“Sharing the knowledge that I’ve gained over the last four years as well as the passion I have for gardening, is just the best part of all of this. Being able to take this to Shrewsbury is going to a real highlight of my gardening year,” he said.



Shrewsbury Flower Show will take place in The Quarry on August 11th and 12th this year, with organisers giving it a fresh new look.

The ticketing structure has also been revolutionised with an Early Bird scheme, offering big savings on the entry costs. The Early Bird tickets, which cost £17.50, are available online until March 21st at www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk.

Amanda Jones, from the flower show committee, said: “We’re delighted to have Adam joining us this year. His passion and enthusiasm for all things gardening is infectious.

“We’re working hard to develop a programme that really does appeal to everyone, with colourful attractions and entertainment, alongside the much-anticipated show displays that everyone has come to know and love every year. More details of our 2023 programme will be announced very soon.”