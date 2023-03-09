Tickets on sale for Shropshire County Show

Tickets are now on sale for the Shropshire County Show – which will this year welcome back the freestyle biking group who reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

The Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team

Preparations are well under way for the event on Saturday, May 27 at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, which brings together town and country and celebrates the vital role the agricultural industry plays in people’s lives.

The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society is once again putting together an exciting programme of music, main arena attractions and an impressive array of livestock classes. The show is the society’s main event – with a history dating back more than 125 years!

This year’s entertainment includes Britain’s Got Talent stars, the Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team, the Wirral Pipe Band, Young Farmers’ Club floats and jelly racing, the Shetland Grand National, scurry racing and lots for younger guests to do along our 2023 Science and Nature theme.

Ian Bebbington, the society’s chief executive, said: “We are very much looking forward to this year’s event and in order to make it accessible to everyone we have decided not to charge for children 15 and under in 2023.

“We hope to see families from Shropshire and beyond come along and enjoy the really special day we have planned for them. Tickets are available now through the website and we urge people to buy in advance.

“The Bolddog Lings return to the main ring this year and the Young Farmers’ Club floats always prove to be a highlight. It promises to be another fun-filled day out for all the family, attracting thousands of people from far and wide.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to stroll around our shopping court, sample the goodies in our Taste of the Shires area, relax with a drink while listening to the bandstand music in the Village Green and visit any of our vast array of food outlets.

“Children can hunt out the special offerings for them along our 2023 theme of science and nature by using our showground map, and our Youth Zone offers a range of entertainment for older children. The day will also include a full complement of livestock classes.”

The West Mid Showground is easily accessible with plenty of parking available and offers some of the finest agricultural exhibits for miles around, with a great deal of interest always shown in the latest farm machinery and vintage gems of the past.

Earlybird tickets for adults cost £18 and concessions are priced at £16. Gate tickets on show day will be £20 and £18.

For more information about the show, buying tickets and booking a trade stand pitch, visit https://www.shropshirecountyshow.com/