Cirque du Vulgar and Circus Funtasia return to Oswestry

The amazing Cirque du Vulgar and Circus Funtasia are returning to Oswestry Showground this March and it is not to be missed.

Circus Funtasia

Circus Funtasia presents a brand new production celebrating its 10 year anniversary packed with world-class talent! Bear witness to some amazing feats… hear the roar of motorbike engines, feel the heat of the fire-breathers flames, see stunning aerialists and a hair raising performance on the Wheel of Death.

Be enthralled by their energetic Cuban Acrobatic Troupe, heart-stopping roller skating Duo and to top it off, laugh out loud comedy by award-winning comedian ‘The Geek’.

Smell the delicious popcorn (or even have a tipple) as you enter the heated Big Top. Ladies and Gentlemen, take your seats! All the talent of a West End show, with irresistible circus magic.

Tickets

When: Thursday 16th March – Sunday 26th March 2023 (various times)

Where: Oswestry Showground, Park Hall, Oswestry, SY11 4AB

Book now for an unforgettable experience at circusfuntasia.co.uk or call 07706 168 507.

Cirque Du Vulgar

Cirque Du Vulgar is back! Imagine if the circus was only for grown ups… Cirque du Vulgar is a night of risqué live entertainment, featuring stunning strip-tease routines, electrifying daredevil stunts and filthy comedy which will take you on a journey to another world.



See for yourself….

For two nights only under the Big Top, this brand-new production blends modern circus acts with outrageous adult humour for an unforgettable experience.

Tickets

VIP tickets are £30 each (Ringside tables, includes interaction from Vulgar characters and one free drink)

Individual Tiered seating tickets are £20 each. The venue and licensed bar open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm.

This is an over-18s event, so please bring ID with you.

When: Saturday 18th March and Saturday 25th March 2023 at 8.30pm

Where: Oswestry Showground, Park Hall, Oswestry, SY11 4AB

Tickets are available from cirqueduvulgar.com or call 07706 168 507.

