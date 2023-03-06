Shropshire theatre group seeks members for new production

A local theatre group is looking for talented local performers to join the Shropshire premiere production of In The Heights.

In The Heights

Performers of all ages and from all backgrounds who are interested in joining the team for MTPC’s June 2023 production of the Lin Manual-Miranda smash hit are being invited to meet the directing team on Sunday 12th March for an initial walk-through.

The production will be performed at Theatre Severn Shrewsbury on June 10th and 11th and the company is keen to recruit new talent to join the cast.

Deborah Owen, director at MTPC said: “I have been producing and directing shows in Shropshire for over 20 years and am extremely proud to be bringing such an exciting new musical to audiences at The Theatre Severn.

Winner of 3 Tony Awards, this exuberant 21st-century musical from Lin Manuel Miranda is an extraordinary blend of old and new. Bursting with energy and a dynamic, toe-tapping score, In the Heights is a truly unique and infectious musical celebration.

In The Heights is the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighbourhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

For more information regarding the show and the first cast meet, follow MTPC on Instagram or Facebook @musicaltheatreproductionco or call the directing team on 07576 511 971.