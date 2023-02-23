Award-winning writer, comedian and performer comes to Wem Town Hall with a brand new play

Award-winning writer, comedian and performer is heading to Wem Town Hall with a brand new two hander play.

Ruth E. Cockburn is brining her new play ‘Miss Nobodies’ to Wem Town Hall

Ruth E. Cockburn’s new play ‘Miss Nobodies’ celebrates the female working class voice over the past 100 years and asks ‘What is it like to be a working class woman in history?’

Based around the first novel published by a working class woman, ‘Miss Nobodies’ by Ethel Carnie Holdsworth, this funny and heart-warming new play sets out to document voices that might never be heard and save stories that otherwise might be lost. Collecting audience stories as she goes, Ruth hopes this is a show that people watch and recognise themselves.

‘Ethel talks of what it’s like to be a woman in difficult situations with such passion, I’d never heard the female experience talked about like that,’ says Ruth, the show’s writer and performer.

When researching the show, Ruth has collected sound bites, long form stories and images from women all over Lancashire and they have been woven into the show and accompanying book.

Rose Horner, Director at Wem Town Hall says, ‘This is a funny, vibrant, and thought-provoking show. Ruth’s last show at Wem Town Hall, ‘Love Letter from Blackpool’, was a real treat for audiences and we have no doubt that this will be another brilliant night. There is something for everyone, with the play combining poetry, music, storytelling and comedy to tell the story of women through our recent history.’

The show is coming to Wem Town Hall for one night only on Thursday 16th March. Tickets for Adults £13, WTH Friends £12, Under 19’s £6. Bookings via wemtownhall.co.uk or 01939 232299.