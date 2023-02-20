Village show selling out fast – oh yes it is!

Tickets are selling fast for Welshampton’s much-loved annual performance. This year’s show is a time travelling romp with a unique script by Oswestry playwright, Shaun Higgins. It takes place on March 3, 4 and 5 at Welshampton and Lyneal Parish Hall.

Welshampton pantomime characters – Fiona Ashby, Shaun Higgins, Derek Cairns, Francesca Fox and Jan Hoole

The colourful cast of characters has been filled by local people and even includes Shropshire Council librarian and Welshampton resident Heather Rodenhurst as the ferocious villain Ratzlinger.

Heather said that rehearsing the role of the evil sorceress was proving to be a real contrast to the day job.

- Advertisement -

“When I step into Raztlinger’s costume, I leave behind the mild-mannered, customer focused librarian and give full rein to very bad behaviour indeed. I’m particularly looking forward to unleashing my villainous laugh on a terrified audience,” she said.

Ratzlinger is joined by a host of colourful characters in a race against time to outsmart her wicked intentions and stop her from wreaking her rotten revenge. The cast includes time-travelling heroes, ancient Greeks, the Time Team and the wildly chivalrous Knights of the Octagonal Table.

Director Ian Andrew paid tribute to the volunteers who have produced the scenery, props and music for the pantomime.

“I never cease to be amazed at the talent there is in and around Welshampton. Time after time, the Welshampton Bonfire Committee stages productions that showcase the fantastic skills of its volunteers and this year is no exception,” he said.

The show takes place at Welshampton Parish Hall and runs over four performances: Friday March 3 at 7.30pm, Saturday March 4 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday March 5 at 2.30pm.

Tickets, which cost £9.50 for adults, £7.50 for seniors and £5.50 for under 16s, can be booked via the Welshampton Bonfire Committee website www.welshampton.org.uk or by contacting 01948 710180.