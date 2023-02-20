Hacienda Classical announces huge show at Shrewsbury’s Quarry

Critically acclaimed as one of the finest and most energetic live music experiences in recent years, Hacienda Classical with legendary DJ Graeme Park, Manchester Camerata Orchestra and special guests, have announced they’ll be bringing their highly praised show to Shrewsbury’s The Quarry, for the first time on Friday 14 July.

The acclaimed show with DJ Graeme Park, Manchester Camerata Orchestra & Special Guests brings to life the legendary sounds of Manchester’s Hacienda Club, with an awesome orchestrated twist

Reimagining orchestral renditions of much-loved, classic club records from The Hacienda’s heritage, Hacienda Classical will revisit some of the iconic tracks from the era, as well as bringing arrangements of seminal tracks to the set.

Hacienda Classical invites audiences to revisit or discover the pioneering, culture-busting dance music of The Hacienda; performed by a full orchestra, vocalists including Yvonne Shelton, Melanie Williams and Rae Hall, additional musicians and special guests.

- Advertisement -

For what promises to be a very special night, The Quarry, will play host to a lively atmosphere, treating audiences to a set that plays as a continuous live DJ mix, where all performers combine, to create a vibrant, exciting, unique performance. An inspirational, generation-defining night of the greatest and most influential dance music, it’s not to be missed.

Hacienda Classical

For over 8 years, Hacienda Classical has brought the culture-defining sounds of The Hacienda to audiences across the UK and internationally, with its live orchestral twist; quickly gaining the show a reputation as one of the most outstanding and most vibrant live experiences in recent years.

Hacienda Classical includes orchestral renditions of much loved classic club records from The Hacienda’s heritage, revisiting some of the tracks that have proved popular with fans as well as bringing seminal tracks to the set. Hacienda Classical concerts bring together a diverse, eclectic crowd and a unique vibrant atmosphere.

For audiences, these inspirational nights have recreated the tunes that defined a generation for a whole new set of fans, renewing them and rearranging them with the orchestra and artists to create a special and unique experience.

Hacienda Classical’s biggest single audience to date came as it opened Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage and other festival appearances including Isle Of Wight, Kendal Calling The Big Feastival, Kew The Music, Lytham Festival as well as individual concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall and its annual homecoming at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl with its seventh concert there due in July 2023.

Tickets are on sale https://myticket.co.uk/artists/hacienda-classical