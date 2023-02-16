Countdown is on to charity Children’s Space Adventure Day

11.1 C
The countdown is on to a fundraising Children’s Space Adventure Day in Shropshire run by University students.

Holly Stubbs from Neptune Events
Neptune Events, which has been created by five Events Management students from the University of Chester, is hosting the out-of-this-world charity event at Oswestry Leisure Centre, from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday February 19.

Children’s tickets start from £5, and adults accompanying their child go free. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the British Heart Foundation, to support its life-changing research.

Getting the half term holidays off to a fun-filled start, the day includes a range of interactive activities and games, for all ages, with food and refreshments and the chance to win raffle prizes.

Throughout the event, children can enjoy a bouncy castle inflatable, soft play and sports equipment, a music corner and party games. Timed activities have also been scheduled in, including space bingo and a ‘find the stars’ adventure hunt, cake/cookie decorating and a drawing competition. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Lauren Humphreys, Marketing Leader of the Neptune Events team, said: “We are looking forward to hosting our event, to not only raise money for the amazing work of the British Heart Foundation, but to also bring the community of Oswestry and surrounding areas together for a fun family day out.”

Annie Blanchard, from the British Heart Foundation, added: “We are extremely excited and grateful to be supported by students, helping us to raise money and awareness for the British Heart Foundation.

“The team has worked so hard to make the event a success and all the money raised will be used to fund our vital research into heart and circulatory diseases. We would like to say a big thankyou to everyone involved and all who kindly donate.”

Children’s tickets are £5 each (not including a small booking fee) or a bundle of three children’s tickets can be purchased for £12.

Further information and tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/childrens-space-adventure-day-tickets-473336691787.

