Date announced for Love Telford 2023

Entertainment
By Shropshire Live

Following the popular Love Telford event held last year a date for its return has been announced for Saturday 18 March at Southwater, Telford.

Cllr Carolyn Healy with members from the Chinese Arts and Cultural Centre who will be featuring at Love Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Carolyn Healy with members from the Chinese Arts and Cultural Centre who will be featuring at Love Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Bringing together community groups, free entertainment and street food from around the globe Love Telford returns with a host of family fun. 

This event will kick off the 2023 season of Telford & Wrekin Council events with many of them free for residents and visitors to enjoy. 

Love Telford is a free, outdoor event for everyone, designed with a great selection of international themed street food and entertainment to bring local communities together and an opportunity to find out more about what’s going on in the local area.

Visitors can look forward to cultural music and performances, sports and arts activities, acrobats, crafts and much more all taking place between 12noon and 4pm in Southwater. 

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour), Climate Change, Parks, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services said:

“We are looking forward to the return of this popular event in 2023! This is a great start to our events calendar, a free event for all the family to enjoy. Love Telford is about bringing together the diverse communities of the borough through food, music and performances. We look forward to seeing you there.”

 Cllr Raj Mehta  Chair of Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council said: 

“Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council are delighted to be involved with this event. It’s a great opportunity to bring all of our communities together for a fun and relaxed event showcasing the different cultures in the borough.” 

