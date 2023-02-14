8.2 C
New magical interactive show comes to Telford Steam Railway

Curiouser and curiouser, what is this we see this Easter weekend?

Join Alice as she embarks on a journey down the rabbit hole for some incredible adventures
Following the success of the Polar Express Train Ride at Christmas, Alice and her friends will be joining Telford Steam Railway and fans are all invited to dress in their finest tea party attire and board the train ride to Wonderland.

You can join Alice as she embarks on a journey down the rabbit hole for some incredible adventures.

You will meet some new friends and some not-so-friendly characters whilst enjoying a magical interactive show before joining the Madhatter’s tea party for some light ‘eat me, drink me’ refreshments.

The train ride will last for around 1 hour and travellers will encounter much-loved characters such as the Cheshire Cat, Absolem the Caterpillar, the Queen of Hearts, the March Hare, the Door Mouse, the Mad Hatter and obviously Alice herself.

As well as the train ride filled with dancing, songs, stories and refreshments, there will be plenty of meet-and-greet photo opportunities and gifts for all the children.

This an experience not to be missed for all Alice fans – young and old alike.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.telfordsteamrailway.co.uk

