February half term highlights at Attingham Park

Delight in a visit to the National Trust’s Attingham Park this February half term.

Attingham’s snowdrop willow sculpture

The woodland at Attingham is transformed to white and green as the snowdrops flower and carpet the ground. Visitors can stroll along Mile Walk to find the biggest displays of these delicate flowers, said to indicate the return of spring.

From Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 February the nearside of the Mile Walk and Walled Garden will be atmospherically lit at dusk to showcase the snowdrops and the park will remain open to the later time of 7pm (last entry 6.30pm).

Working in partnership with Andy McKeown from Wild Strawberry interactive multimedia Limited, visitors going through the Stables Courtyard will be supplied with umbrellas to ‘catch’ a projected snowstorm.

Up at the Walled Garden, a gentle fall of snowdrops will be projected onto the Frame Yard wall. Inside the Bothy, a short film will show a selection of images from the Walled Garden archives.

Rebekah Taylor, Senior Programming and Partnerships Officer said:

“The snowdrops at Attingham Park provide a stunning display for visitors to enjoy each year. The atmospheric lighting will highlight some of these delicate flowers as dusk falls and families will be able to explore the Walled Garden by torch light.”

The Regency Mansion will be opening its doors and welcoming visitors during the half term break. The ground floor and basement showrooms will be open to explore and younger visitors can look out for hidden paint brushes and see how many they can spot.

Outdoors, families can work together and try an orienteering trail taking in the parkland. There are two trail sheets available to try and these can be collected from Visitor Reception on arrival.

There’s something for all the family at Attingham Park, whether it is adventuring in the Field of Play or exploring the woodland walks.

This snowdrops atmospheric lighting event is subject to weather conditions, check social media channels and website for updates.

National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, whole property admission charges apply for non-members (including those taking part in the activities above).