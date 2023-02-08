Oakengates Carnival to return this June

Oakengates Town Council have announced the return of the much-loved Oakengates Carnival on Saturday, June 10.

They have enlisted award-winning events business, Shropshire Festivals, to organise the event.

Residents are encouraged to line the streets for a colourful procession through Oakengates from 11.30am – 12pm on Saturday June 10, to enjoy the carnival procession, vintage cars, tractors, and performers. The procession will be followed by a free family fun day at Hartshill Park from 12pm – 7pm.

Free children’s activities include inflatables, circus performers and face painting. As well as entertainment on the band stand, the live music stage will host top local bands. There will also be street food, drinks, and stalls.

Shropshire Festivals have opened applications for carnival floats, vintage vehicles, marching band style performances, community dance groups and other performers.

The Mayor of Oakengates Cllr. Stephen Reynolds has said: “I welcome back the popular Oakengates Carnival. We want to give your family a brilliant day out, so all activities for children will be free, we’re sure they will have a fantastic afternoon!

“We will be coming together to celebrate the town with a family fun extravaganza at the beautiful Green Flag award winning Hartshill Park”

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said: “Join us for a day of carnival fun and family entertainment this Summer!

“We’ll have tasty street food and drinks, and lots of local businesses running stalls for you to peruse. We’re looking forward to a summer of celebrations with this key event for the Oakengates area. Join us for a day to remember in the sunshine!”

For more information and to get involved in the procession, visit www.oakengatescarnival.co.uk.