1.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 6, 2023
Now Playing:

Festival at the Edge celebrates thirty years of stories

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Everyone loves a good story, and this year sees Festival at the Edge celebrating thirty years of providing thousands of them.

Festival at the Edge takes place this July
Festival at the Edge takes place this July

From the ghostly grotesque to the trickster tale, the fairy story to the anecdote, a big festival party will celebrate them all.

The festival was set up, full of enthusiasm and energy. It was to be a festival of stories, with a side order of music and dance, and it was to be for the whole family – because stories aren’t just for children.

- Advertisement -

Organisers booked professional storytellers from all over the world and from just around the corner. People bought tickets and came to watch and listen, then they came to look and learn and took part in workshops and master classes and story rounds.

Local schools were visited and stories were told, teaching pupils that if you give the gift of a story, you can still keep the gift yourself.

For many years the festival took place during a weekend in July just outside Much Wenlock. Time passed and the people on the committee changed and the committee grew and altered but the idea remained the same – a world-class festival in a beautiful place providing amazing tales.

The team booked Japanese tale tellers, Romany travellers and Native Americans. They had dancers from Vietnam and India… It was a lot of work, as volunteers had jobs and other commitments but the festival carried on because they felt they’d got a wonderful festival and loved doing it…

Then there was Covid. Like everything else the festival had to stop – and went online before returning in person at a new venue.

A festival spokesperson said: “We moved our festival, lock stock (and barrel – now containing Hobsons beer) to the beautiful Hopton Court at Hopton Wafers, just outside Cleobury Mortimer. We took a deep breath of fresh air (smelling slightly of hand sanitiser) and re-commenced in July 2021.

“We feel we’ve found our spiritual home in the Walled Garden and this year we plan to celebrate our 30th birthday.

“Come and join us for the weekend. If you’ve never been to a storytelling festival before you’ll just love it. It’s a gentle, laid back event in a beautiful part of Shropshire. You can hear stories from all over the world, listen to music and songs watch dancers and buy wonderfully crafted gifts…”

Festival at the Edge takes place at Hopton Court, Hopton Wafers over the weekend of 21-23 July 2023 for more details see festivalattheedge.org.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP