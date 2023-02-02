BARRIOKE comes to Shrewsbury

There are icons of the silver screen, there are Oscar winners, Bafta winners and Golden Globe winners, but are there any of these global stars that you would rather sing with on stage than the coolest man on TV – Shaun Williamson.

The star of EastEnders, Extras, Life’s Too Short and more recently a million viral videos, Shaun has now taken the music festival scene by storm, bringing BARRIOKE to thousands of music lovers over the summer months.

The time has now come to unleash this phenomenon onto the world, with the big fun of BARRIOKE hitting music venues across the country and in Shrewsbury at The Buttermarket on Friday 3rd March from 7pm.

Shaun hosts the event with his usual trademark warmth and teasing banter, accompanying participants on stage, creating a riotous, joyous moment that people will never forget. This is the ultimate Insta moment, something people will talk about and want to be part of.

Barrioke is in partnership with SINGA Karaoke, organisers of the World Karaoke Championships and pioneers of the streamed Karaoke revolution.

Resident DJs will be warming up the crowd before Shaun hits the stage, so grab your tickets now and make sure you don’t miss out.

Early-buy general admission tickets have sold out, but other general admission tickets are still available.

To book a ticket, visit fatsoma.com/thebuttermarket/eadjddi3/barrioke-starring-shaun-williamson-live.

Reviews

Barrioke is BRILLIANT!” – Chris Moyles

“Shout out to the one and only Shaun Williamson” – Sam Fender

“Don’t put your blame on… BARRY” – Rag’n’Bone Man

Key information

EventFriday 3rd March – 7pm – 10:30pm

Doors Open: 7pm

Barrioke starts: 8pm (Make sure you are in early enough to register your name to get on stage – subject to availability)

Event location: The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury

Please note this is an 18+ event and ID may be required.

