TV favourites join cast of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn has revealed that comedy actress Belinda Lang (BBC 1’s 2point4 Children) and Graham Seed (BBC Radio 4’s The Archers) will join the cast of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel coming to Shrewsbury Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 March.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

They join previously revealed stage and screen stars Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Tessa Peake-Jones (Only Fools and Horses). Belinda Lang will star as Madge, Graham Seed as Norman, Tessa Peake-Jones as Evelyn, and Paul Nicholas will play Douglas in Deborah Moggach’s celebrated show.

Based on the Sunday Times bestseller which inspired one of this century’s most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes audiences on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine and they embrace the vibrancy of modern-day India, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways.

The film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel saw its UK theatrical release in 2012. Within two weeks of its cinematic distribution, the film had topped the UK Box Office and went on to become a hit internationally performing as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Writer Deborah Moggach said “I’m so thrilled that my characters are stepping into a new life on the stage. They’ve been waiting impatiently for the curtain to rise, and none of them are getting any younger. So welcome again to the Marigold Hotel! We’ve assembled an amazing cast, so I hope they bring you plenty of laughs, and some warm sparks of recognition.”

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a joyous, feel-good comedy about taking risks, finding love, and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places.

Tickets for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.