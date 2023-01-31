9.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Now Playing:

Get wild at Hope House’s summer ball

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

People are being asked to pull on their dancing shoes, cocktail dresses and tuxedos this summer and get wild Hope House children’s hospice summer ball as it returns with a new theme.  

Fundraisers Bekki Fardoe, left, and Lynsey Kilvert are ready for a night on safari. Photo: Hope House
Fundraisers Bekki Fardoe, left, and Lynsey Kilvert are ready for a night on safari. Photo: Hope House

The glamorous ball at the Lion Quays Hotel, near Oswestry, will be on the evening Saturday, June 24 with a Night on Safari theme and has been sponsored by Select-a-Skip Ltd and GS & PA Reeves of Wem Limited. 

The evening will begin with a drinks reception in the private walled gardens of the Oswestry-venue followed by a delicious three-course dinner, served in the Lion Suite.  

- Advertisement -

Tables of 10 are priced at £500, with all money raised going towards supporting seriously ill local children and their families.  

During the evening you can have fun bidding in an online and live auction as well as trying your luck in a raffle.  

Fundraiser Lynsey Kilvert said: “This ensures to be a magical night and we can’t wait to spend the evening with our amazing supporters enjoying an amazing meal and hitting the dancefloor with live music. 

“Our balls are always really well supported and raise vital funds so we can be here for the children and families that need us the most.  

“Without the fantastic support of our community we could not do what we do, so sign up for this special ball and be part of something amazing.” 

You can book a table for the ball at www.hopehouse.org.uk/safari

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP