Get wild at Hope House’s summer ball

People are being asked to pull on their dancing shoes, cocktail dresses and tuxedos this summer and get wild Hope House children’s hospice summer ball as it returns with a new theme.

Fundraisers Bekki Fardoe, left, and Lynsey Kilvert are ready for a night on safari. Photo: Hope House

The glamorous ball at the Lion Quays Hotel, near Oswestry, will be on the evening Saturday, June 24 with a Night on Safari theme and has been sponsored by Select-a-Skip Ltd and GS & PA Reeves of Wem Limited.

The evening will begin with a drinks reception in the private walled gardens of the Oswestry-venue followed by a delicious three-course dinner, served in the Lion Suite.

- Advertisement -

Tables of 10 are priced at £500, with all money raised going towards supporting seriously ill local children and their families.

During the evening you can have fun bidding in an online and live auction as well as trying your luck in a raffle.

Fundraiser Lynsey Kilvert said: “This ensures to be a magical night and we can’t wait to spend the evening with our amazing supporters enjoying an amazing meal and hitting the dancefloor with live music.

“Our balls are always really well supported and raise vital funds so we can be here for the children and families that need us the most.

“Without the fantastic support of our community we could not do what we do, so sign up for this special ball and be part of something amazing.”

You can book a table for the ball at www.hopehouse.org.uk/safari.