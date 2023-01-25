Ukrainian National Opera to perform Carmen Opera at Theatre Severn

The Ukrainian National Opera is heading to Theatre Severn in March as part of its first ever tour of the UK.

Ukrainian National Opera presents Carmen Opera at Theatre Severn this March. Photo: Amande Concerts Ltd.

Coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, this opera company, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra comprising over thirty musicians, will première the passionate Carmen opera this season.

If you’ve never tried opera before you will love the full orchestra experience with brand new settings and fantastic costumes, along with exquisite singing and wonderful tunes that you will be humming to yourself all the way home.

Carmen with music by Georges Bizet is sung in French with English subtitles. It will be performed at Theatre Severn on Friday 3rd March.

Love, treachery, obsession and betrayal make a most dramatic and passionate opera

Feel the thrill of love, jealousy and violence of 19th Century Seville in one of Bizet’s most popular operas. Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontation and musical wit has found favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875.

The Ukrainian Opera from Dnipro is especially worth seeing as their creative development has moved forward in recent years, mastering and popularising the world’s classical music heritage and turning to the works of modern composers, music of the 20th century, and in particular the Ukrainian classics.

Producer, Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd. said: “We are really excited to be presenting this opera company to UK audiences in these difficult times. The journey has been extremely challenging, but I am glad we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles and have now received all the necessary visas and clearances for the Ukrainian artists. The cast has been rehearsing vigorously over the last five weeks, and will continue to do so until the very moment when they will be leaving for the UK. We in the production office are now fully focussed on marketing these operas and raising awareness. We hope to see you very soon at one of our venues!”

For more details and to book tickets see https://www.theatresevern.co.uk.